A photo from the Patrick Schroeder collection is a portrait of Pvt. James English of the 21st Virginia Infantry and a friend.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor offers best wishes for the holiday season, explains that MI has relocated to larger quarters, and notes that the theme of this issue is Confederates.

Mail Call (p. 3)

The letters to the editor include a challenge to the identification of Robert Emmett Hitchcock as the only U.S. Marine officer to be killed in action during the Civil War and a question about a photo that appeared on page 21 of the July/August 1989 issue.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

Seven publications are mentioned: None Died in Vain: The Saga of the American Civil War (Harper-Collins) by Robert Leckie, The Guns of Cedar Creek (Dell Publishing) by Thomas A. Lewis, Wargaming in History: The American Civil War (Sterling Publishing) by Paul Stevenson, Refugees in Richmond: Civil War Letters of a Virginia Family (Princeton University Press) edited by Henry Blackiston and more.

Under the Stars and Bars: Eleven Vignettes from the Seceded States by John Mills Bigham (pp. 6-11)

The author provides brief narratives of eleven men, one from each Southern state that seceded from the U.S. in 1860-1861.

A Marine on the Raider Alabama: Lt. Becket Kempe Howell, C.S.M.C. by David Sullivan (pp. 12-14)

The life of Mississippi-born Howell and his military experience as an officer in the Confederate Marines is detailed here. The narrative is illustrated with an engraving of Howell and two photographs of him with his crewmates on the Alabama.

Cole Younger in the Missouri State Guard by George Hart (p. 15)

The earliest known image of Younger, who is best known for his association with the outlaw Jesse James, is a sixth-plate tintype of him in the uniform of the Missouri State Guard.

Confederates at Carlisle: Images of Southern Soldiers at the U.S. Army Military History Institute by Michael J. Winey (pp. 16-22)

The mission of Carlisle Barracks to collect a photograph of every Civil War soldier includes contributions by genealogists. Featured here are 21 portraits of Southern soldiers, all of whom are identified.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 23)

In “The Confederate Soldier,” McAfee notes the differences in the well-fed early war volunteers and the ragged rebels who remained in the ranks at the end of hostilities.

Grandfather and the Shipwreck by Eugene Miller (pp. 24-25)

The author shares the story of his grandfather, William R. Miller, who served as a fireman on the steam frigate Trenton in the 1880s. A portrait of “Grandpa Miller” and the Trenton illustrate the narrative.

Rebels in the Rear (pp. 26-28)

A total of 15 Confederate portraits submitted by reads over the years are featured here. The soldiers hail from across the Southern states.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (pp. 29-31)

The Captain, always the trickster, tries to convince readers that two images are Confederates when in fact they are Italian revolutionary Giuseppe Garibaldi and Sgt. Samuel Gore of the 8th Indiana Cavalry. A third image appears to be an African American or a white man in blackface.

Three unknown Confederates from the collections of Gene Barr, Jimmer Carden and Ron Tunison.