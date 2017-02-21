The complete issue

A quarter-plate tintype from the Ronn Palm collection pictures a Union guidon bearer.

The editor cautions re-enactors not to take at face value that the weapons held by individuals in Civil War portraits belong to the sitters—they may be props.

The letters to the editor include praise for the Confederate issue: “Three cheers and a rebel yell!” exclaims one satisfied reader.

A survey of 14 images that span the Civil War through the early 1900s includes the football team of Troops K, 10th U.S. Cavalry, a seamen with a banjo, a soldier getting a shave and more.

The role of combat engineers, part of the American scene since the nation’s founding, receive attention here. The essay is illustrated with five portraits.

Photographic highlights of the 16th Annual Mason-Dixon Civil War Show include three soldiers staging mess call, a scout for the 7th U.S. Cavalry, two Zouaves, a soldier darning his sock and a first sergeant in the 12th New York State Militia.

The authors examine a photograph of a group that includes members of Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan’s extended family posed on the porch of a home in western Maryland. The residence, as it turns out, is Needwood, located about one mile southeast of Burkittsville. A hand-drawn map shows where photographer Alexander Gardner took the photograph and four other known views of the area.

Four outdoor portraits of groups of men who served in Col. Miles’s regiment are at the center of this examination. The groupings pictured include the Drum Corps, the officers of the regiment and companies D, H and F. Also included is an image of Lt. Charles Fuller of Company C, who authored the regimental history.

In “9th Regiment, New York State Militia,” McAfee examines the uniforms and Civil War experiences of this organization. Two portraits, Capt. Jacob Jacobs and an unidentified corporal, illustrate the text.

