A post-Civil War view of a militia or National Guard company. The image was discovered in a North Carolina antique shop.

What is a Zouave—Not? by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 6-9)

“Buyer beware” is the prevailing warning in this collection of 14 images that may or may not be American Zouave soldiers.

A Gallery of Group Shots: Trios, teams and crowd scenes from the collections of our readers (pp. 11-13)

A survey of seven images includes staff non-commissioned officers of the 24th Massachusetts Infantry, Michigan cavalry soldiers, the Rhode Island National Guard band (circa 1906) and the winners of the 1914 inter-service baseball championship (Company M of the 24th Infantry).

Some of the Boys in the 46th Indiana: A carte de visite album from the Department of the Gulf by Steve Sullivan (pp. 14-15)

Five soldiers are pictured, including John Sheridan, George Brough, Francis M. Preston, Alexander H. Drake and Corp. Robinson.

Post-post-postwar Zouaves: A survey of American Zouaves after the Civil War by Richard Tibbals (pp. 16-20)

Nine images of individuals and groups reveal that remnants of the Zouave style existed as late as 1927.

Friends in Company G: Messmates in the 27th Illinois by Dennis Babbitt (p. 21)

A tintype from the author’s collection is an outdoor view of six members of the company: Joshua Thornton, John Webber, Amissa Wood, Edward D. Castle, Frank A. Wood and Garrett Debraun. The first three men listed would not survive the war.

“I Preferred to Take My Chances with the Boys:” The Memoirs of Carroll Scott Waldron, 17th and 146th New York Volunteers edited by Edmond Cocks (pp. 22-30)

A copy-print of Waldron, who served from 1861-1865, illustrates his memoirs of life in the service. Of particular interest is passages about the Second Battle of Bull Run, the Antietam Campaign, his capture during the fighting in The Wilderness and his imprisonment at Andersonville.

The Captain attempts to pass off a post-war portrait of an actor as a Southern cavalier.

Continuation of the image on the front cover.