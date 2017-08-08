The complete issue

Vol. XVI, No. 6

(40 pages)



Since the magazine was founded in 1979, Mark Supplee’s portrait has appeared on our letterhead and business cards. Here at last he receives due recognition.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The editor previews projects in development, including an all-Confederate issue, Tennessee Confederates, and notes a display of women’s fashions from the Civil War period.

Mail Call (pp. 4-5)

Letters include commentary on the use of the term kepi to describe a cap, the identification of soldiers pictured in an image as members of Elmer E. Ellsworth’s United States Zouave Cadets, and praise for the recent story about American Hussars.

Lieutenant Mark Supplee, 51st Pennsylvania Infantry: The story behind a well-known face by Harry Roach (p. 7)

Supplee started his enlistment in the regiment as an orderly sergeant, advanced to second lieutenant and suffered a foot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg that eventually ended his service. He lived until 1901. Supplee’s portrait illustrates the text.

Rank & File: An album of images from our readers (pp. 8-16)

This gallery of 37 images is a potpourri of subjects that range from a double exposure of Chaplain Thomas Murphy of the 1st Delaware Infantry to unique medals and badges, casualties of war, navy men and more.

Brown the Poet by Mark Dunkelman (pp. 17-19)

Sergeant James Byron Brown of the 154th New York Infantry wrote at least three patriotic poems that were published. Brown survived the war but his whereabouts after he was discharged for disability in July 1864 are not known. Brown’s portrait illustrates the text.

Murder in Dayton, Death of George Waterman: Copperheads slay lieutenant of the 115th Ohio by Timothy Brookes (pp. 20-22)

George Lawson Waterman, a promising young officer, was ordered to quell Copperhead rowdies in Dayton in May 1863. Months later, in September, Waterman was on duty in Dayton when his was shot in the thigh by one of the rowdies. The wound proved fatal. A wartime image of Waterman, posed with fellow Lt. John Eadie, and a modern photograph of Waterman’s grave stone illustrate the text.

A Look at the Other Side: Carte de visite backmarks of the Civil War era by Tom LaPorte (pp. 23-25)

Eagles and the personification of Liberty are two of the motifs explored in this overview of photographer’s imprints. A total of 14 images illustrate the text.

Mystery Zouaves: Unknown soldiers in baggy pants by Robert Fulmer (pp. 26-29)

A total of 14 images include infantrymen of the 14th Brooklyn, 114th Pennsylvania (Collis’s Zouaves) and other regiments across the Union.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 30-31)

In “Company A, 10th Regiment, National Guard, State of New York—The Albany Zouave Cadets, 1861-1865,” McAfee provides details about the uniform and history of this regiment of the company. Two cartes de visite illustrate the text, a portrait of an unidentified musician and another of Pvt. Louis D. Graveline.

Stragglers (p. 33)

Solo photos from our readers include Samuel Calhoun of the 7th Iowa Infantry, who wrote his name and regiment on the chinstrap of his cap, and a pair of images of Paul Zink of the 58th Ohio Infantry and his son Charles, who was killed in action in France in 1918.

Passing in Review (pp. 34-36)

Six publications are mentioned, including The Mutiny at Brandy Station: The Last Battle of the Hooker Brigade (Bates & Blood Press) by Frederick B. Arner, Årbok 1994 (Norsk Vapenhistorik Selskap) edited by Knut Erik Strom, The Shipwreck of Their Hopes (University of Illinois Press) by Peter Cozzens, Confederate Raider (Brassey’s) by John M. Taylor and more.

A salt print from the Thomas Woolworth Collection pictures Lt. William Coffin Little of the 1st City Guard, a San Francisco militia company.