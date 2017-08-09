The complete issue

Vol. XVII, No. 1

(40 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

A carte de visite from the Colby Mack collection pictures a horse-drawn carriage with three men, one of which appears to be a convalescing Union soldier.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The editor laments the rising cost of antique military images in the U.S., and notes that there are bargains to be found in Europe.

Mail Call (p. 5)

Letters include critical comments about “Brown the Poet” (May-June 1995) being too far afield for a magazine about military photography, and that no Confederate images were included in the same issue.

Passing in Review (p. 7)

Four publications are mentioned, including Bicycling Through Civil War History in Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia (EPM Publications) by Kurt B. Detwiler, Flashman and the Angel of the Lord (Alfred A. Knopf) by George MacDonald Fraser and Who Wore What? Women’s Wear 1861-1865 (Thomas Publications) by Juanita Leisch.

The Rock River Rifles: Company I, 34th Illinois Volunteer Infantry by Scott Cross (pp. 8-9)

A brief history of the company, which fought at Shiloh, Stone’s River, and the Atlanta and Carolinas campaigns, is illustrated with portraits of six members. They include Amos Hostetter, Theophilus Hills, Mason Fuller, Joseph Teeter, Israel Solt and Frederick Ikerman.

A Winter in New Bern: Family visits brighten a season of provost duty in an occupied city of the South by David A. Norris (pp. 10-12)

This photo analysis is focused on two photographs from the MOLLUS collection at the U.S. Army Military History Institute in Carlisle Barracks, Pa. One pictures a group of officers and ladies posed on the porch of a frame home. Another is Union Maj. Gen. John G. Foster and his staff standing in front of headquarters of the Department of North Carolina.

Midwestern Masterpieces: Images from the collection of Donald Bates (pp. 13-19)

An interview with Bates is illustrated by 23 portraits. All are hard plate formats and none are identified.

The Lucky Company: Co. A, 95th Ohio Infantry by Coby Mack (pp. 20-21)

A summary of the company’s service, including the Vicksburg Campaign, is illustrated with 14 gem-sized tintypes, 13 of which are identified. They include David Evans, Henry Schrock, William Davies, Sylvester Gale, Eli Dennison, Evan Evans, Jonah Whitaker, George Schrock, Frederick Weadon, William Walton, Smith Dulin, Edward Ulric and Josiah Landis.

Uncommon Soldiers: Vignettes from the Brothers’ War (pp. 22-31)

A collection of images and profiles include the following soldiers: John R. Beatty of the 2nd Minnesota Infantry, John Emanuel Ayers of the 58th Virginia Infantry, Clarence Mauck of the 4th U.S. Cavalry and Edwin Mauck of the 6th U.S. Cavalry, Abner Charles Lay of the 13th Georgia Infantry, Cornelius Starr Thomasson of the 6th Alabama Infantry, John Cuthbert Carroll of the 15th Kentucky Infantry and the 14th and 32nd U.S. Infantries, Frederick William Bush of the 1st Arkansas Infantry, Arthur Cranston of the 7th and 55th Ohio Infantries and the 4th U.S. Artillery, Samuel Alfred Craig of the 105th Pennsylvania Infantry and John Henry Hatfield of the 4th Mississippi Cavalry Battalion and the 8th Confederate Cavalry.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 33)

In “Turncoats: Regulars who went South in 1861,” McAfee discusses the large number of soldiers, including Robert E. Lee and others, who joined the Confederate army. The text is illustrated with a circa 1861 carte de visite of Pierre G.T. Beauregard.

Stragglers (pp. 34-35)

The theme of this grouping of five images is “oddball insignia.” Included is a navy paymaster, a possible chaplain, a hospital steward and a post-Civil War Marine.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p.37)

In this column, the slick Captain attempts to convince us that a modern view of Brian Pohanka’s 5th New York Zouaves is an original photo to the Civil War period.

Sutlers’ Row (pp. 38-40)

Back cover

A continuation of the cover image.