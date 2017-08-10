The complete issue

Vol. XVII, No. 2

A portrait from the collection of anonymous collector pictures Thomas Holeman Jr. of the 13th Tennessee Infantry.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The editor notes that the new year will mark the 100th issue of the magazine. He promises a very special issue to celebrate this milestone.

Mail Call (p. 5)

Letters include an 1869 General Order that does not permit photographic views of regular forts, Louisianans in tricorn hats and praise for “Midwestern Masterpieces.”

Passing in Review (pp. 6-8)

Eight publications are mentioned, including The Civil War Reminiscences of Major Silas T. Grisamore, CSA (LSU Press) edited by Arthur W. Bergeron, Our Campaigns (Burd Street Press) by Stanley Zamonski, Broken Fortunes (South Carolina Historical Society) by Randolph W. Kirkland Jr., Landscapes of the Civil War: Newly Discovered Photographs from the Medford Historical Society (Alfred A. Knopf) edited by Constance Sullivan and more.

The Man Who Could Be King: Lt. Colonel James Henry Rion, C.S.A. by James A. Gabel (pp. 9-11)

Canadian-born Rion moved to Georgia at a young age and went on to serve in the 25th South Carolina Militia before the war, and, after hostilities began, he served in several Palmetto State organizations. The text is illustrated with two portraits of Rion.

Southern Faces: Soldier portraits from the collections of our readers (pp. 12-19)

A total of 35 images of various formats include a few identified men. They include Robert Anderson of Hanover County, Va., Jefferson and Madison Strickland of the 14th Alabama Infantry, William Favor of the 7th Georgia Infantry, John Thomas Dixson of the 56th Virginia Infantry, Matthew M. Gaines of the 22nd Alabama Infantry, Col. John Marshall of the 4th Texas Infantry, Col. Arnold Elzey of the 1st Maryland Infantry, Lt. John Pegram and Willie Pegram, Gen. George Washington Gordon and James Lott Lowman of the 20th South Carolina Infantry.

Soldiers of the Cause: Brief biographies from the Old Confederacy by Robert Fulmer (pp. 20-26)

A dozen profiles, each illustrated with a portrait, include Mott M. Lindsay of the 19th Mississippi Infantry, Washington L. Watkins of the 8th Missouri Cavalry, Mess No. 3 of the 1st Maryland Cavalry (George C. Jenkins, William and Edmund Clarence Neal, Dan Emory, James McCourt, Lafayette House and Robert Miles), Abner Joel Yancey of the 39th Georgia Infantry, William Mordecai Davidson of the 5th Tennessee Infantry, William Henry Witcher of the 3rd Battalion Georgia Sharpshooters, John H. Adams of the 2nd Georgia Cavalry, James Ambler Griffin of the 4th South Carolina Infantry and the 37th Battalion Virginia Cavalry, Dilmus Jarrett of the 18th Georgia Infantry, George H. Markell Jr. of the 4th Virginia Cavalry, Solomon McLean of the 23rd North Carolina Infantry and Leroy Augustus Stafford of the 9th Louisiana Infantry.

An Interview with Greg Mast, Author of State Troops and Volunteers: A Photographic Record of North Carolina’s Civil War Soldiers (pp. 27-32)

An interview with Mast is illustrated by six portraits of North Carolinians. Identified soldiers include George Burns Bullock of the 23rd Infantry, William F. Faucette of the 13th Infantry, possibly Henry Mowbray of Hill’s Battalion Senior Reserves, William May of the 72nd Infantry, Bryan Cobb of the 2nd Infantry and Joseph Higdon of the 1st Cavalry.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 33)

In “Confederates in Gray in Yankeedom,” McAfee discusses the large number of soldiers, including Capt. Harry Gilmor of the 12th Virginia Cavalry, pictured here, who were in the North. Some wandered the streets, others were prisoners of war, and all were Southern loyalists.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p.37)

In this column, the ole’ Captain attempts to sell us a Confederate naval officer who is actually a Canadian national.

Stragglers (pp. 36-37)

Four images include Daniel Whitener of 35th North Carolina Infantry, a military tableau in memory of Jefferson Davis, Jefferson Shields, a servant to Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson and an image of two Confederate flags by a Lynchburg photographer.

Sutlers’ Row (pp. 39-40)

Back cover

A tintype from the collections of the U.S. Army Military History Institute pictures 3rd Lt. James C. Bates of the 9th Texas Cavalry.