Finding Aid: July/August 1999

A sixth-plate ambrotype from the Dean Sprowl Collection is an intense young man with a double-barrel shotgun, double-guard saber, Sheffield-style knife and a Colt pistol.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The editor notes the opening of a research library at Fort Riley, Kan., a new policy that allows digital images to be accepted for publication in the magazine, plans for New York and Indian War issues and more.

Mail Call (pp. 5-7)

Letters include the identification of the real Lt. Rogers, Gardner’s Antietam photos, Illinois Prussians, Fort Delaware, a humorous take on the May/June cover photograph and more.

Passing in Review (pp. 8-9)

Three publications are mentioned, Letters to Amanda: The Civil War Letters of Marion Hill Fitzpatrick, Army of Northern Virginia (Mercer University Press) edited by Jeffrey Lowe and Sam Hodges, Strike the Blow for Freedom, the 6th United States Colored Infantry in the Civil War (White Mane Publishing) by James M. Paradis and Fort Robinson and the American West 1874-1899 (Nebraska State Historical Society) by Thomas R. Buecker.

“There Has Been a Serious Disturbance at Charleston…” The 54th Illinois vs. the Copperheads by Richard K. Tibbals (pp. 10-16)

The battle that cost the lives of nine soldiers and left another dozen wounded occurred on March 28, 1864, in the soldiers’ hometown of Charleston, Ill. The author tells the story of this battle and provides background information on its key players. The narrative is illustrated with the regiment’s colonel, Greenville Mitchell, privates Henry York and Stephen Monroe. And Surg. Shubal York. Also included is an 1864 of the Coles County Courthouse in Charleston.

The Auction Block (p. 16)

Monsieur Rondin Again: More views of the U.S.S. Kearsarge by a Cherbourg photographer by Michael Hammerson (pp. 17-19)

A follow up to a story that appeared in the January-February 1998 issue, the author turned up more images of the Kearsarge in England. All are credited to Rondin. The images are detailed here.

Swan Song by Jerry Harlowe (pp. 20-23)

A carte de visite of the gundeck of the U.S. warship Augusta in the Canadian harbor of Halifax, Nova Scotia, provides the entry point for a history of the vessel and its connection to the Emperor of Russia, American foreign policy and the first-ever crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by a U.S. ironclad, the Miantonomoh. Also included are images of the ironclad, Cmdr. Alexander Murray of the Augusta and Assistant Secretary of the Navy Gustavus Fox.

Mystery Photographer of Pulaski, Tennessee: Portraits of the 9th Indiana Cavalry by John Sickles (pp. 24-27)

A gallery of nine images, paper and plate, are all linked by an ornate painted backdrop with a flag-flying fortress situated upon a rocky bluff. They are also linked to the 9th Indiana Cavalry, several members of which are identified here: Maj. Patrick Carland, Pvt. William McFarlan, Pvt. Robert C. Spell, Bugler Marshall Jenkins and Pvt. Alonzo Burkett.

General Deception by Lester Horwitz (p. 28)

Richard Curd Morgan and his younger brother, Gen. John Hunt Morgan, were captured during the aftermath of fighting at Buffington Island, Ohio. Four months later, when Gen. Morgan escaped from prison, it was brother Richard who created a successful ruse. The full story includes a wartime image of Richard.

Annapolis ’68: A trio of vignettes from the U.S. Naval Academy by Jerry Harlowe and Mike Fitzpatrick (pp. 29-30)

Profiles and portraits feature Warner Cowgill, George E. Mills and Charles A. Copp.

The Sharp End: Vignettes from the Union infantry (pp. 30-33)

Profiles and portraits feature Madison M. Cannon of the 1st New Jersey Infantry and 40th New York Infantry, Edward L. Porter of the 2nd and 18th Connecticut infantries, Milton M. Holland of the 5th U.S. Colored Infantry, Reuben R. Myers of the 30th Indiana Infantry, Berkley P. Blewitt of the 20th and 88th Pennsylvania infantries and the 24th Veteran Reserve Corps, and Contract Surgeon William D. Lee.

Tennessee Two-Step: A small incident in a large war by Roger Norland (pp. 34-37)

The Battle of the Corncrib, fought near Nolensville, Tenn., on Feb. 15th, 1863, was a most minor affair and had no strategic outcome. But it was a decided victory for a squad of soldiers from Company D of the 2nd Minnesota Infantry who took on an oversized company of Confederates. Images of six of the Minnesotans are included: Joseph Burger, Charles Liscom, Milton Hanna, John Vale, Samuel Leslie and Livilo Holmes.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p. 37)

Self-styled “Capitano Roberto” is offering up a pair of images of twin brothers from the 4th New York Infantry for the low price of $375. This time, you might take the deal because the real story is more impressive than the Captain’s hogwash.

Light & Shadow: Technical Aspects of Photography and Collecting (p. 38)

A series of three advertisements in the American Star in occupied Mexico City tells a story of daguerreotypists working during the Mexican War era.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 39)

In “65th New York Volunteer Infantry—1st U.S. Chasseurs” McAfee examines the uniforms of this unit. A cartes de visite of Quartermaster Sgt. Edward Welch illustrates the text.

Sutler’s Row (pp. 41-44)

Stragglers (pp. 45-48)

Solo photos from the collections of our readers features 17 images, including an unidentified vivandière, William McDaniel of the 3rd Michigan Cavalry, 1st Sgt. Herbert Greenslitt of the 143rd Pennsylvania Infantry, 2nd Lt. Robert Fletcher of the 1st U.S., Artillery and U.S. Marines David Cornell and Isaac Stover.

Back cover

Two hard-plate images from the Tom Molocea Collection include a pioneer with his brassards and a pair of Yankees in front of the Michigan backdrop. One of the men in the latter image is Ebenezer Bartlett of the 105th Pennsylvania Infantry.