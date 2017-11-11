Finding Aid: September/October 1999

The complete issue

Vol. XXI, No. 2

(40 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

A cabinet card from the B. William Henry Collection pictures Guy V. Henry, West Point Class of 1861, Civil War colonel, Medal of Honor recipient and Indian Wars commander.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The editor notes reaction to the $387,500 price for a Southworth & Hawes daguerreotype at auction, the opening of an exhibit about Varina Davis at the Confederate Museum in New Orleans and a new website for 1861 Uniform Regulations of the U.S. army.

Mail Call (p. 4)

A comment about a photo on page 45 of Volume XXI Number 1 notes that an image pictured on the page id a member of the 103rd New York National Guard.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

Two publications are mentioned, Into the Fight: Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg (White mane Publishing Co.) by John Michael Priest and India-Rubber and Gutta-Percha in the Civil War Era: An Illustrated History of Rubber and Pre-Plastic Antiques and Militaria (O’Donnell Publications) by Mike Woshner.

Peacekeepers & Indian Fighters, The U.S. Army in the West, 1866-1898: A photographic survey compiled from the collections of our readers (pp. 6-11)

A gallery of 17 images includes soldiers and Native American warriors.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 12-13)

In “Sack Coat to Blouse: Fatigue uniforms after the Civil War” McAfee examines the ubiquitous blue coat and notes how it changed. Three images showing soldiers in the 1872, 1874 and 1887 pattern blouses illustrate the text.

West Pointers in the West: Brief portraits of young regulars on the frontier by David Neville (pp. 14-16)

Profiles and portraits of cavalrymen include Alexander Oswald Brodie and Robert P.P. Wainwright of the 1st, Charles Francis Roe of the 2nd, Charles King and William Scribner Schuyler of the 5th and Charles Larned of the 7th.

Boots and Saddles: Images of the Indian-fighting army in the collection of B. William Henry (pp. 17-33)

A survey of 44 images includes Lt. Gen. Philip Henry Sheridan, 2nd Lt. Henry Haviland Wright and other portraits, plus interior and exterior views of places associated with the frontier. Collector Bill Henry, a former historian with the National Park Services, amassed the images over a period of 25 years.

Fort Wadsworth: Views of a prairie bastion in the Dakota Territory by John Adams-Graf (pp. 34-37)

A history of the fort is illustrated with three outdoor photographs, a sketch and portraits of soldiers William Stanley, Jesse Alvin Penn Hampson and Theodore Schwann.

Sutler’s Row (pp. 38-39)

Back cover

A cabinet card from the Mahlon Nichols Collection pictures Joseph Culbertson Sr., an army scout, shaking the hand of his old friend Feather Ear Ring.