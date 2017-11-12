Finding Aid: November/December 1999

The complete issue

Vol. XXI, No. 3

(48 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

A quarter-plate daguerreotype from Brian Massey pictures his ancestor, Brig. Gen. Paul Quattlebaum, commanding the 3rd Brigade, South Carolina uniformed militia, circa 1846-1853.

Editor’s Desk (p. 5)

The editor shares details about the upcoming New York issue, notes another upcoming issue dedicated to women and announces the opening of The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier at the Pamplin Historical Park in Petersburg, Va.

Mail Call (pp. 6-7)

Letters include comments about Cherbourg photographer Rondin, praise for Jerry Harlowe’s Swan Song and the Indian Wars issue, correction on the misidentification of a vivandière and more

A “Salty” Salt Print…Perhaps taken by an “old salt?” by Earl Sheck (pp. 8-11)

The author explains how photo analysis led him to probably identifications of many of the 13 navy and two Marine officers pictured on the deck of the Colorado. The identified men supported by other photographs include Masters T. Steece and Joseph Tuck, Marine officers McLane Tilton and E.M. Reynolds, Executive Officer Lt. A.V. Reed, Asst. Surg. A. Hudson, Paymaster H. Etting and Midshipman F.J. Higginson. Other men in the image are identified by their rank but are not supported by other photographs.

Great Guns! Top images at the 1999 Gettysburg Show (pp. 12-23)

A gallery of 37 plate and paper images reveal a diversity of subjects, including a monster cannon, navy vessels and personnel, infantrymen, cavalry soldiers, militiamen, soldiers with brass instruments, Zouaves, a lone Chasseur, post-Civil War leathernecks, double-images and more.

The 44th Massachusetts at Camp Meigs: A panorama of the training camp at Readville by Paul R. Johnson, M.D. (pp. 24-27)

The author places context around a unique panoramic images and highlights two sections of the image that are especially relevant. A second image, a group of men from the regiment posed with a flag upon which is printed GUM SWAMP!!!, relates to an expedition in North Carolina in 1863.

Southern Soldiers (pp. 28-38)

A survey of 30 Confederate soldier portraits are mostly unidentified. Some names, however, are known. They include John Warwick Daniel of the staff of Gen. Jubal Early, Charles Carter Minor of Virginia’s Albemarle Artillery, Glenmore M. Turner of the 11th Virginia Infantry, E.S. Drew of Louisiana’s Washington Artillery, John G. Lee of the 18th Virginia Infantry, W.T. Newman of the 64th Georgia Infantry, John A. Rawle of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s artillery, Conquest Cross Harris of the 12th Tennessee Infantry and Bell’s Cavalry Brigade, John Gross of the 42nd Virginia Infantry and James Risque Hutter of the 11th Virginia Infantry.

Passing in Review (p. 39)

One publication is mentioned, U.S.S. New Ironsides in the Civil War (Naval Institute Press) by William H. Roberts.

Friend or Foe? (pp. 40-41)

Readers are challenged to identify five soldier portraits as American or not.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 42-43)

In “8th Regiment Heavy Artillery, New York Volunteers, 1862-65 ‘The Sons of Friends and Neighbors,’” McAfee examines the uniform and history of the regiment. The text is illustrated with portraits of Pvt. Elisha Wentworth and Corp. (later Quartermaster Sgt.) Stephen Vail.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p. 43)

A photo of Lord Cardigan himself is offered by the cheeky Captain. As usual, he’s trying to pull one over on us.

Sutler’s Row (pp. 44-46)

Stragglers (pp. 47-48)

Solo images from the collections of our readers features eight examples, including “Morning scene at Camp Lander. Lieuts. Davis & Holbrook.” One of the two officers is pulling on his boot.

Back cover

A sixth-plate ambrotype from the Roy Mantle Collection pictures Capt. Henry C. Risdon of the 23rd New Jersey Infantry.