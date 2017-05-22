The complete issue

A carte de visite from the Michael Albanese Collection is a panoramic view of the prison camp at Elmira, N.Y.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor reports the enthusiastic and positive response by readers for more all-state and other themed issues.

Mail Call (p. 2)

The letters to the editor includes praise for the recent Mike Winey interview and the survey of Iowa soldiers.

In Durance Vile: A photographic album of prisoners of war (pp. 4-8)

A survey of 13 portraits of Union and Confederate men who were held in captivity during the war illustrates text with a summary of statistics. Three of the images picture men after their release from prison, one of which is identified: Maj. H.N. Attkisson of the 50th Indiana Infantry.

A Volunteer from the Volunteer State: J.A.H. Lankford, 5th Tennessee Infantry, C.S.A. by Mary Lou Baxter Reed and Sam Reed (pp. 9-11)

The subject of this profile, John Alexander Hamilton Lankford, is pictured in two portraits, one in civilian clothes and another in uniform. He survived four years in the Confederate army and lived until 1914.

A Yankee Lieutenant Rides the Underground Railroad: The Daring Escape of Lieutenant Henry Estabrooks, 26th Massachusetts Infantry, late a prisoner of the Rebels by Eric Baker (pp. 12-15)

Captured at the Battle of Winchester on Sept. 19, 1864, 2nd Lt. Estabrooks vowed to escape after he fell into enemy hands. This is the story of how he did it, with the help of slaves as he traveled a path used by men and women of color seeking freedom from bondage. Two images of Estabrooks, pictured before and after his capture, illustrate the text.

A New Look at Billy Reb and Johnny Yank or, Confusion in the Ranks (pp. 16-22)

The introduction to this pictorial quiz summarizes the concept of this piece: “Here and on the following pages we bring you an array of images from the Civil War period. Some are Yanks in ‘gray,’ some are Rebs in ‘blue,’ and some are the other way ‘round. Can you tell Billy from Johnny? Use your powers of observation. Draw no hasty conclusions. Answers are on page 21.”

Union Men: Brief accounts of soldiers who fought for the North, 1861-1865 (pp. 23-27)

Seven soldiers are profile, each illustrated with one or more wartime portraits. They include John McNeese of the 1st Maryland Infantry, Robert M.A. Hawk and Tom Hawk of the 92nd Illinois Mounted Infantry, Andrew Scott of the 67th U.S. Colored Infantry, George W. Mead of the 9th Minnesota Infantry, Leonidas Meeker of the 5th Ohio Cavalry and Charles Orin Hatch of the 1st New York Mounted Rifles.

Passing in Review (p. 28)

Three publications are highlighted, including Patriots in Disguise: Woman Warriors of the Civil War (Paragon House) by Richard Hall, Women at Gettysburg 1863 (Thomas Publications) by E.F. Conklin and A Moment in Time: Images of Victorian Fashions from the Mid-1800s (MAC Publications) by Marilynn Cashin.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 29)

In “22nd Regiment, National Guard, State of New York (Part II),” McAfee references his November/December 1988 column about the original gray uniforms worn by its members and provides new information about the blue chasseur uniforms issued in the autumn of 1862.

Stragglers (p. 30)

A single image from the Robert Kotchian Collection pictures the Christmas feast of the 110th Company at Fort Monroe, Okla., in 1910.

